WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi is interviewing all seven candidates running for mayor of Milwaukee. You can listen to all of the interviews in the players below. The mayoral primary will be held on Feb. 15, the top two vote getters will square off in the general election April 5.
State Senator Lena Taylor
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas
Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic
Entrepreneur Michael Sampson
Acting Mayor Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson
Ieshuh Griffin – Scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 8
Former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan – Scheduled Wednesday, Feb. 9