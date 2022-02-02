MILWAUKEE – Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson is publicly throwing his support behind former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan in the race for mayor.

“I’m proud to endorse Bob Donovan for Mayor of Milwaukee,” Nicholson wrote in a press release.

“He is the best candidate to restore law and order to the city.”

Nicholson plans to formally give Donovan his endorsement during an event at American Serb Hall in Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Donovan is one of seven candidates running in Milwaukee’s mayoral primary election.

Other candidates include Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, State Senator Lena Taylor, businessman Michael Sampson, activist Ieshuh Griffin and Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas.

Early voting in the primary election is already underway. Election Day is set for February 15, 2022.

The top-two finishers in the primary will face off in the spring election.