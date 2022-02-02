He may not be Punxsutawney Phil, but Jimmy the Groundhog from Sun Prairie did not see his shadow this morning, predicting an early spring.

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser accompanied Jimmy in his prediction this cloudy morning just before 7:00 o’clock at the Cannery Square.

Despite the cold, there were still about 100 to 200 attendees according to Esser. While the ceremony is nice for the local economy, Esser says it’s mainly about having fun, It’s more just for your spirits. This time of the year you aren’t out and about, you don’t see people, and this is a reason to get out and mingle with your neighbors and have a good time.”

This year marks the 74th anniversary of the Sun Prairie Groundhog Prognostication ceremony. The event was held virtually last year as a result of COVID-19.

