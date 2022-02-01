Mayor Cavalier Johnson proclaimed Feb. 1-Feb. 7 to be Gun Violence Survivors Week at a press conference held this morning; alongside Arnitta Holliman, the director of the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention, Jenevia Blanks of Wisconsin Moms Demand Action and Annelise Dickman of Brady United

Pleading for Milwaukee’s gun violence to end, Dickman said it’s time to stop placing the pressure of gun violence prevention on it’s survivors, and to instead shift the focus to the gun industry itself.

“We urge Wisconsin’s elected officials to support survivors by doing more to hold the gun industry accountable for it’s contribution to violence,” Dickman said. “We must shift the burden of gun violence prevention from the survivors to the profiteers until we strangle to a trickle the deluge of guns that are flooding our streets, the tragic, unenviable club of gun violence survivors will continue to grow.”

There have already been 25 homicides so far in Milwaukee and the total is projected to reach 312 by the years end.