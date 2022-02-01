The family of Milwaukee police officer and Cincinnati Bengals super-fan Herbert Davis wants to send him to the Super Bowl.

Officer Davis, 26, was shot multiple times the night of Jan. 27 while performing a welfare check on a person who was slumped over in their car. He was released from the hospital the following day and is beginning the recovery process.

His family is now raising money to send him to see his favorite team in the Super Bowl.

Click or tap here to support Officer Davis’ GoFundMe.