WAUWATOSA – The Wauwatosa Police Department is asking for witnesses to come forward after a George Webb employee was shot in the face early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday at the restaurant near 122nd Street and North Avenue.

Police say a group of customers got into a fight with the employee. That fight resulted in someone shooting the employee in the face.

That victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with a serious injury but is expected to survive.

Police say investigators are still trying to determine what the original argument was about.

The Wauwatosa Police Department called the shooting an “isolated incident” and said there is no active threat to the public.

But police are still asking for witnesses to the shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Investigative Division at 414-471-8430.