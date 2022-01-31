Kevin Nicholson is running for governor with or without his party’s support.

Nicholson is one of three candidates running for the Republican nomination for Governor. The other two being former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Jonathan Wichmann.

In reference to fighting crime, Nicholson told WTMJ that he wants to get the mandatory minimum of bail for violent crime convictions set in place as well as rebuilding the police force. Nicholson blamed politicians. specifically referencing Governor Evers, for “throwing law enforcement under the bus” and discouraging people from wanting to be policemen.

Nicholson, who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, discussed the Republican “political machine” he is running up against in the race. He plans on working as an outside candidate to work against the “machine” and to win against it. Nicholson said “It’s a heavy political lift in the primary but it is the key lift to get past this machine and to actually win the general election and speak to what people are worried about.”

Nicholson plans on reviewing education in schools and stop “intellectual poison” from being fed to children. He plans on having all curriculums uploaded online for complete curriculum transparency and to institute complete school choice. Nicholson mentioned Tommy Thompson’s attempt to institute school choice, but how it could have gone further.

Ultimately, Nicholson argued what is needed is to educate society is leadership. Nicholson said “How do you work with people? They need leadership – Robin Vos needs leadership, so do other legislators too.” Nicholson told WTMJ even if he and the assembly speaker end up in Madison at the same time, he will “always drive to the solution, the solution that makes the most sense.”