American Family Insurance Amphitheater announced this morning three new shows featuring Luke Bryan, Josh Groban and Halsey.

Bryan, five-time Entertainer of the Year, is scheduled to perform on Aug. 5, 2022 as a part of his Raised Right tour. Featured on the tour will be Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock. The tour will launch June 9, 2022 starting in Charleston and will wrap in late October. Presale tickets for the event will be available starting February 1 at 8am local time through Thursday, February 3 at 5pm local time for Luke’s fan club members. Tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday, February 4 at 10am local time at Lukebryan.com.

Multi-platinum award winner Groban will perform at the amphitheater June 21, 2022 as a part of his Harmony Tour. Special guests will include Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli and Eleri Ward. The tour will start June 17, 2022 in Detroit and end in Los Angeles Aug. 2, 2022. Members of the Josh Groban fan club will have early access to tickets starting Tuesday, February 1st. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 4th at 10 AM local time at JoshGroban.com.

Halsey announced their Love and Power tour in support of their Grammy nominated album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, today. Their performance will take place July 2, 2022 at the Amphitheater as a headliner for Summerfest. The tour will kick off on May 17, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida and will conclude June 9, 2022 in Irvine, California. The supporting acts on the tour will include Beabadoobee, PinkPantheres, the Marías, Abby Roberts and Wolf Alice.

For past purchasers of tickets for the Manic tour, there will be a special presale beginning on Tuesday, February 1st at 10am local time continuing through Thursday, February 3rd at 10pm local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 am local time and can be purchased at loveandpower.com.

Bryan’s and Groban’s shows are not affiliated with Summerfest. Currently scheduled to headline at the festival are Grammy award-winning superstar Justin Bieber and three-time Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, Jason Aldean.