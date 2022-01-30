MILWAUKEE – Another MPS school is heading to virtual learning due to a rise in COVID cases.

Fernwood Montessori will be virtual starting Monday, January 31st and will remain virtual through Wednesday, February 9th.

The decision was made “due to the school community reporting that three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period,” MPS wrote in a press release.

Scholl staff will still report to the building and work from classrooms or office spaces.