MILWAUKEE – COVID-19 cases are down in Milwaukee county this week compared to weeks prior, but hospitalizations and deaths remain high.

Positive cases among all county residents have almost split in half this week compared to last, dropping from 6,683 cases to 3,693. Positive cases among children are also down from 1,725 cases last week to 1,030 this week, according to Darren Raush, MS, Director with the Greenfield Health Department.

Hospitalizations, on the other hand, have risen from 827 last week to 859 among adults. Kids hospitalizations modestly jumped from 72 to 76.

Deaths have been up consistently for several months, as 29 were reported among adults this week.

Overall, 58% of Milwaukee County residents have received the first two doses of the vaccine, with 56% of eligible residents having received their booster. About 17,000 five to 11-year-olds have been fully vaccinated, with 23,700 receiving at least one dose so far. The vaccination rate is higher in suburban communities compared to the City of Milwaukee.

To access the county’s full COVID report, click here: https://county.milwaukee.gov/EN/COVID-19