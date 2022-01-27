MADISON – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) proposed a plan Thursday to issue a $150 tax rebate to each Wisconsin resident. He also plans to put $750 million into education.

Although Evers’ plan for tax rebates is similar to former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s (R) proposition from 2018, Evers said the rebates make more sense now due to the state being stuck in the coronavirus pandemic and inflation being high.

While republicans prefer on waiting to cut taxes until after the election for governor later this fall, Evers said there’s no reason for the delay of tax breaks.

Two days after officials learned Wisconsin will take in $2.9 billion more than expected through next year, Evers put forward his $1.7 billion legislative package as he prepares for his reelection campaign.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg rejected the idea, saying the governor has access to billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds that he can use instead of “gambling with a projected state surplus.”

Republicans have not detailed any plans for the projected surplus, but have said they would rather wait until next year to execute.