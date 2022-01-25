MILWAUKEE – COVID cases may be peaking in Wisconsin, according to Dr. John Raymond, the President and CEO at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

“It looks like we’re at our peak,” Dr. Raymond said during the Health and Economy Briefing on Tuesday.

“The wastewater levels of COVID-19 RNA seem to be going down, especially here in southeastern Wisconsin. The hospitalizations over the past week also have gone down, and the cases appear to be going down as well.”

Dr. Raymond says this follows a trend which has been seen “around the U.S.” starting around January 15th.

“As we’ve been predicting, we’re about ten days behind the east coast, so this is when we would expect that our peak would happen. And it appears that’s where we are,” Dr. Raymond said.

You can listen to the entire Health and Economy Briefing featuring Dr. John Raymond and Tim Sheehy, President of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, in the player at the top of this page.