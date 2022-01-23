MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Walworth and Waukesha counties ahead of a second round of snow expected Sunday night.

A #WinterWeatherAdvisory has been issued for the counties in purple. Steady snow will create slick and dangerous driving conditions. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest snow forecast. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/2n3fyUwtU4 — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) January 23, 2022

It starts at 3:00 a.m. Monday and lasts through 12:00 p.m. the same day.