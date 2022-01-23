MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Walworth and Waukesha counties ahead of a second round of snow expected Sunday night.
A #WinterWeatherAdvisory has been issued for the counties in purple. Steady snow will create slick and dangerous driving conditions. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest snow forecast. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/2n3fyUwtU4— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) January 23, 2022
It starts at 3:00 a.m. Monday and lasts through 12:00 p.m. the same day.
Another round of light snow is expected tonight into early Monday. Snowfall is not expected to be as heavy most areas as Saturday night, but some uncertainty remains. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/fZ1SZy0WHH— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 23, 2022