MILWAUKEE – The southern portion of Wisconsin saw lots of snow fall Saturday night into Sunday morning, and another round is on the way.

“Snowfall definitely ranges anywhere from about one to up to five inches,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn.

“The lighter amounts were up towards Fond du Lac and Sheboygan and even over near towards Port Washington, but as you work your way down towards Lake Geneva, Burlington, Whitewater… That’s where we saw about four to five inches of snow.”

Woloszyn says another round of snow will hit Sunday night and into Monday morning.

“Tomorrow [Monday] we are looking at another round of snow… About one to three inches on the way, so you’re probably going to have to shovel yet again,” Woloszyn said.

After that, temperatures across southeastern Wisconsin are expected to drop to dangerously low levels.