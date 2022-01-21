It could be a nail biting sports day in Wisconsin.

The Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Kick-off is set for 7:15 p.m. on Newsradio WTMJ. Our Packers Game Day coverage will begin with Opening Drive at 4:00 p.m. Fans can also stream the game here using a laptop or a desktop computer. NFL rules prohibit WTMJ from streaming the game on a mobile device.

Due to the Packers game, the Milwaukee Bucks / Sacramento Kings game will be broadcast on 94-5 ESPN Milwaukee beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tip-off at 6 p.m. Fans can stream that game here.