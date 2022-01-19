MILWAUKEE – A criminal complaint filed against a Milwaukee man alleges that he was drunk off tequila and showing off his gun when he inadvertently shot and killed an eight-year-old girl last Saturday.

47-year-old Michael Anthony Huddleston is facing one felony count of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide with Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Habitual Criminality Repeater modifiers. He’s also facing a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, Huddleston had already finished drinking one bottle of tequila and had gone out to get another last Saturday, January 15, 2022.

After returning, he grabbed his .22 caliber gun and “decided to teach the children about gun safety.”

“The defendant grabbed his .22, removed the magazine, and ejected a round,” reads the criminal complaint.

Huddleston then noticed that his daughter had been shot and grabbed her to bring her to a hospital.

As he was leaving, Huddleston reportedly instructed a different child in the home to “hide my gun.”

A search of the home where Tiana was shot and killed revealed a .22 caliber pistol with a magazine, a 375 mL bottle of Jose Cuervo tequila, and a separate 200 mL bottle of Jose Cuervo tequila.

Michael Anthony Huddleston has been arrested and is awaiting trial.