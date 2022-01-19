It will be a full house at Lambeau Field this weekend as fans flock to cheer on the Packers and 49ers in the NFC divisional round.

Community leaders are thankful that capacity is back to normal.

“This year, a playoff game is going to be worth well over $15 million for the community as far as economic impact,´ Brad Toll- President/CEO of Discover Green Bay tells Wisconsin’s Morning News. “So music to our ears.”

And that impact trickles across the area.

“Our gas stations are fueling fans cars, the grocery stores are selling extra bratwursts and things for tailgates. It really stretches completely through the community. And of course the most obvious is the hotels and the restaurants.”

Toll and others in the community are cheering hard for a Packers victory.

“We’re hoping for at least a couple days, maybe even three in some cases.”

