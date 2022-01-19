Back to winning ways! The Bucks beat the Grizzlies at home, for the first time at Fiserv Forum, 126-114 Wednesday night.

Memphis wasn’t full strength missing the likes of Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane who combine for 36 points a game. The Bucks, fortunate for Bucks fans had the return of Jrue Holiday who logged 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in 22 minutes of play coming off the bench. Holiday’s minutes were monitored for this being the first game he has played in 6 games due to injury.

A confidence-gaining win for the Bucks who beat a red-hot Grizzlies team who had 12 wins in their last 13 games played entering Wednesday. Will Bucks pundits and fans point to this game as one to reinstall the winning ways back to the Bucks? Justin Garcia thinks so.

Justin, in addition to breaking down the win, looks ahead to the headline grabbing match-up against the Bulls on Friday. He also breaks down the stats you need to pay attention to moving forward as we get closer to the All-Star break.

It's Bucks Talk

