KENOSHA- A fire at an apartment complex for senior citizens in Kenosha overnight killing two people and injuring five others.

Kenosha Fire Chief Kenneth Schroeder says his crews were called to the fire at Saxony Manor apartments, near 22nd Avenue and 18th Street, at about 9:30 Monday night. When they arrived they found the entire building engulfed in flames.

The two victims have been identified only as a man and a woman. Two of the five people hospitalized suffered life threatening injuries while the remaining three are in stable condition. A Kenosha police officer was also injured while helping residents evacuate. The officer is expected to be okay.

Chief Schroeder says at least a dozen people have been displaced from the 16-unit building.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.