Seven years ago today, I sat in my living room watching the Packers dominate the Seattle Seahawks through three quarters of the NFC Championship game in Seattle. As the fourth quarter was about to begin, I walked downstairs to the basement of my home and grabbed a suitcase.

During the first TV timeout of the quarter, I started looking at flights.

I was certain I was going to the Super Bowl.

Seven years ago today.

As time started melting away, the Seahawks showed signs of life.

There was a fake field goal that turned into a touchdown. There was Morgan Burnett intercepting Russell Wilson and inexplicably falling to the turf instead of seeking more yards. Yards that could have put the Packers in scoring position.

There was Wilson’s 2-point conversion prayer that tied the game at 22.

There was the onsides kick.

And finally, there was Wilson’s jaw-dropping 35-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Kearse.

Game over. Season over. Super Bowl dreams destroyed.

Seven years ago today, the Packers suffered the most excruciating loss in franchise history.

