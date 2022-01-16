MILWAUKEE – The man accused of staging a robbery at a Burger King location in Milwaukee, leading to the death of a 16-year-old employee, made his initial appearance in court on Sunday.

41-year-old Antoine Edwards is facing three felony charges; Murder, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor Causing Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

He’s accused of plotting to stage a robbery at the Burger King near 51st and Capitol with his 16-year-old daughter, who was an employee at the restaurant, and her friend and fellow coworker Niesha Harris-Brazell.

A criminal complaint filed against Edwards says he did not fire his gun during the robbery, but that Harris-Brazell was killed when a different employee, 34-year-old Derrick Ellis, opened fire.

Ellis was not in on the alleged staged robbery, according to investigators.

Bail has been set at $100,000 for Edwards. His preliminary hearing has been set for January 26, 2022.

Derrick Ellis has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. A warrant has been issued for his arrest but he remains at large.