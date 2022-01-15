Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that took the life of a 8 year old girl.

The situation happened Saturday around 2:25 p.m. Saturday near the corner of 18th and Highland. The suspect was handling a firearm that discharged, striking an 8-year-old girl. The girl was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead

A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days. An autopsy is set for Monday.