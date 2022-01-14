Don’t overthink this thing.

There’s been quite a bit of commiseration from Packers fans this week over who they should want to play in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs.

It’ll be one of four teams: The Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, or Eagles.

The lowest remaining seed from Super Wild Card Week will earn a date with the Pack at Lambeau.

I’ve seen some fans make the argument for the Cardinals, who are a shell of the team that the Packers beat back in October, courtesy of Rasul Douglas’ walk-off pick.

I’ve heard arguments for the Rams, a warm weather team that the Packers have already handily beaten at Lambeau.

There seems to be a fear of San Francisco, and rightfully so.

They’ve got a scary defense, a dynamic run game, a jack of all trades in Deebo Samuel, and a potential mental edge.

The Packers would have to exorcise demons of playoffs past.

So, the answer here is simple for me: root for Philly.

The Eagles are the one team in the playoffs that just seem happy to be here.

Will they knock off Tom Brady and the Buccaneers? Probably not.

Have we seen crazier things happen before in the NFL Playoffs? Absolutely.

The one thing I know for sure is this: Winning the Super Bowl is supposed to be hard.

It’s not supposed to be a cake walk.

You get who you get and whoever you get, the Packers should beat.

They’ve been the favorites all season long.

It’s time to prove it when it matters most.

