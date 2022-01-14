If you’re planning on going anywhere on 41/45 near the zoo interchange this weekend, you’ll want to hold off. This weekend, crews will be closing the freeway in both directions for an extended period, starting at 11pm Friday night and will continue through Monday at 5am. The closure will stretch between Burleigh St. and Watertown Plank Rd.

Alternate routes include exiting the freeway either at Burleigh or Watertown Plank, take those to Hwy 100 or 124th st and rejoin the freeway at either Capitol Dr. for northbound drivers, or Watertown Plank rd for southbound drivers.

Regional Communications Manager for the DOT, Mike Pyritz says, “The reason we’re doing this is the Union Pacific Railroad bridge that goes over I-41 needs to be removed. And in order for that to be done safely, we need to make sure that the freeway underneath is clear of traffic.”

The railroad bridge was originally built in 1953 for the Chicago and Northwestern railroad, now part of the Union Pacific, and since then, not much has been done to it. Which is why the DOT built a temporary bridge called a Shoe-Fly, which will get replaced once the north leg project is complete.