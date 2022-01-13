UPDATE: Milwaukee Police Department provides update on today’s shooting in the Third Ward.

Video courtesy of TMJ4 News.

UPDATE: Suspects are in custody following the shooting of an off duty officer in Milwaukee’s Third Ward on Thursday afternoon, sources tell WTMJ. A high speed chase involving police was seen on the north side. A short time later, officers raided a home on the city’s northside, according to witnesses.

Law Enforcement officers are using their K-9 officer to search this neighborhood off 29th and Chambers. We believe this is related to the 3rd ward shooting. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/1UkyUYsVJA — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) January 13, 2022

MILWAUKEE – There is a heavy police presence in downtown Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon following reports of an off-duty police officer being shot.

#BreakingNews There is a heavy police presence outside the Shake Shack near Water and Buffalo in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. TMJ4 News is on scene to bring you the latest details. Stay with https://t.co/4etcTWzOPx for more updates. pic.twitter.com/eLc1J5t66n — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) January 13, 2022

The officer was rushed to a hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said that it was NOT responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.