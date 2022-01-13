MILWAUKEE – After just a few hours, all Milwaukee Public Library sites have run out of free N-95 masks to give away to members of the public.

UPDATE: The Milwaukee Public Library Sites are out of free N95 masks.



Masks are still available at the three MHD sites, while supplies last.



Stay Updated: https://t.co/Ary8fql6hc pic.twitter.com/arhKn5Kcgn — City of Milwaukee Health Department (@MKEhealth) January 13, 2022

There are still masks available at all three Milwaukee Health Department sites while supplies last.

The city received a shipment of 500,000 N95 masks from the state earlier this month, but ran out after just a few days.

A second shipment of 500,000 masks was received earlier this week, and the city began handing them out for free on Thursday.

Most library locations were only open for one or two hours before they ran out of masks.

Milwaukee Public Schools has also received a shipment of 100,000 masks. Students and teachers are scheduled to return to in-person learning on January 18th.