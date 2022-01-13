Let ’em talk.

The Golden State Warriors are the darling of the NBA once again.

With the 2nd best record in basketball and the return of shooting star Klay Thompson from injury, the NBA world seems ready to crown the Warriors the NBA Champions once again.

Don’t get me wrong, this team needs to be taken seriously.

Steph Curry is well on his way to his 3rd career NBA MVP award, and Thompson’s return makes them even scarier.

They’ve have breathed some youth into their rotation with players like Jordan Poole and Juan Toscano-Anderson, both players with Milwaukee connections.

And Draymond Green is still an absolute menace.

All of that being said, this is an organization that hasn’t won a championship without Kevin Durant since 2015.

Last time I checked, he plays in Brooklyn now.

And last time I checked, the Bucks are still the reigning champs.

The Warriors are sexy. The Warriors are fun.

But the Warriors shouldn’t be considered the favorite yet.

That distinction still resides in Milwaukee.

We’ll see if the Bucks can defend it tonight.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.