WEST ALLIS- A 54 year old man from Milwaukee has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run in West Allis early Tuesday morning.

West Allis Police say they arrested the man late last night after detectives located the vehicle involved in the crash.

Police say 20 year old Donniesha Harris was hit by the suspect’s car around 6:30 Tuesday morning as she crossed Highway 100 at Morgan Avenue.

The West Allis Police Department thanked the public for providing tips and information that led to the location of the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.