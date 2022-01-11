MILWAUKEE – Police in West Allis are searching for a driver after a fatal hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:24 a.m. near Highway 100 and South 108th Street.

Police say a 20-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.

That woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray 2014-2016 Toyota Corolla. It will likely have front end damage, according to West Allis police.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

You can see a generic stock photo of the type of vehicle involved in the incident below.