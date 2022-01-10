The NFL, as it almost always does, delivered once again on Sunday.

All season long, players, coaches, executives, and fans complained about the extra week of the regular season, the 17th game.

Would it lead to more injuries? More fatigue? Insignificant results?

As it turns out, the NFL knew exactly what it was doing.

Every single television window for 12 hours on Sunday was chock full of drama.

Leave Packers vs. Lions aside for a moment…

The Colts imploded at Jacksonville.

The Steelers stayed alive with a walk-off win in overtime over Baltimore.

The Niners clinched in a wild overtime affair against the Rams.

And better than any, the Raiders knocked out the Chargers with a last-second field goal in overtime, when a tie would’ve gotten both teams in!

Ridiculous!

For 12 hours on Sunday, the NFL proved once again why it’s the best product on the planet.

I was on the edge of my couch all day long.

I hope you were, too.

Our inaugural Week 18 was a rousing success.

Now, the real fun begins…in the postseason.

