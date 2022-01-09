Packers OT with Greg Matzek, in its entirety without commercials right here

Onto the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers sat out the second half, the Packers had a brief lead in the fourth quarter, but came up short in a 37-30 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday. The Packers gained nothing in the game regarding the standings in the NFC and finish the regular season 13-4.

Rodgers was 14 of 18 for 138 yards. Jordan Love played the second half and was 10 of 17 for 134 yards a touchdown, 2 interceptions and a fumble. AJ Dillon had 14 carries for 63 yards with Patrick Taylor getting some playing time and recording 53 yards on 11 rushes.

Allen Lazard had a nice game for the Packers with 2 touchdowns off of 5 catches for 77 yards. TE Joshua Deguara had what could be his best play of the season, turing a screen pass into a 62 yard touchdown run.

Davante Adams broke another record for the season in this game, setting the record for most recieving yards in a season, breaking teammate Jordy Nelson’s record with a 13-yard catch in the first half. He finished with 6 catches for 55 yards as well.

As one would expect, the Lions had nothing to lose, pulling out multiple trick plays with great results. Coupled with 2 interceptions of Jordan Love later in the game, the Lions gained some pride to end the season, along with their third win.

Regarding injuries, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling left the game with a back injury, no word yet on what his status is moving forward. On a better note, the Packers brought tackle David Bakhtiari back for his first game since tearing his ACL over a year ago, and center Josh Myers returned after being removed from IR Saturday after suffering a knee injury in October.

Many starting defenders were in during the game, and had their hands full with Detroits “go for it all” offense. Mental toughness will need to be a focus as the Packers await their opponent in the Divisonal round of the playoffs.

“Teams do not go physically flat, they go mentally stale.”- Vince Lombardi