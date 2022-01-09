MILWAUKEE – U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, will officially be seeking a third term in office.

The senator made the announcement in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Today, I am announcing I will continue to fight for freedom in the public realm by running for re-election. It is not a decision I have made lightly.



Read more about my decision here:

Just in: Senator Ron Johnson officially announces he's running for a third term in 2022.



"So today, I am announcing I will continue to fight for freedom in the public realm by running for re-election. It is not a decision I have made lightly."

Johnson had previously committed to only serving two terms, but writes that he “thinks the country is in too much peril,” to retire.

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, one of former President Trump's most vocal supporters, says he will seek reelection. Johnson had pledged not to run for a third time, but he, says circumstances have changed now that Democrats control the Senate.

Several democrats, including Lieutenant Governor Mandella Barnes, Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry and Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski have all announced that they will be competing for the chance to run against Johnson in the general election.

Wisconsin’s primary election is scheduled for August 9, 2022.

The general election is scheduled for November 8, 2022.