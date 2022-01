Nearly 30 people had to be rescued Saturday when a large chunk of ice broke away from shore in the bay of Green Bay.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says several other agencies assisted in the “extremely dangerous” situation, including the Coast Guard and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Barge traffic in the bay on Friday appears to have weakened the ice along the east shore of the bay, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were no injuries reported during the successful rescue.