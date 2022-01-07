Label us, notorious. Bucks beat the Nets in Brooklyn 121-109

The story of the day reprises itself as the same story that has plagued the Bucks all season long; being shorthanded. A second game without Coach Mike Budenholzer and a first game without Jrue Holiday. However, it didn’t matter as scoring was distributed to all starters and role players alike. Every starter hitting at least two threes and the team shooting just over 46% from the field.

The biggest win of the year? The most impressive given the score? What about being without your all star perimeter defender in Holiday? All factors we take into account.

Plus, Head Coach Darvin Ham gets his first win in the captain’s chair, hits the running man, and has a very complimentary press conference.

