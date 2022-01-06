MILWAUKEE – No injuries were reported when a small plane had to make an emergency landing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Thursday.

Director of Public Affairs & Marketing for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Harold Mester, told WTMJ the plane departed from Milwaukee Thursday morning but experienced a mechanical problem.

The plane turned around and made an emergency landing around 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

“All airport staff responded upon the initial notification and continued tracking throughout this incident, per their training,” Mester said.

The plane was described as a “small private aircraft.” There were five people on board at the time of the emergency landing. No injuries were reported.