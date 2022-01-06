MILWAUKEE – A 41-year-old woman is dead and a 14-year-old girl is fighting for her life after what authorities are calling a “domestic violence related” shooting in Milwaukee.

It happened around 7:48 a.m. Thursday near N. 36th Street and W. Clarke Street.

The 14-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers with the Milwaukee Police Department are searching for a “known suspect,” according to the department.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult female in the 2600 blk of N. 36. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 6, 2022

The 41-year-old woman who died is the third person to die from gun violence in Milwaukee so far in 2022.

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near N. 20th Street and W. Hadley Street on New Year’s Day.

And 16-year-old Niesha Harris Brazell was shot and killed while working at Burger King near West Capitol Drive and Fond du Lac Avenue on Sunday.

Milwaukee set a record in 2021 with more than 200 homicides committed in the city.