MILWAUKEE – A second person has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenage girl at a Milwaukee area Burger King.

34-year-old Derrick D. Ellis was working at the Burger King at the corner of 51st and Capitol when it was robbed around 10:12 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

The Milwaukee Police Department says Ellis was armed with a gun and engaged in a shootout with the armed robbery suspect.

During that confrontation, 16-year-old Niesha Harris Brazell was struck by gunfire. She was later pronounced dead.

Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to Homicide at Burger King https://t.co/eVRfISdhKt — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2022

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Ellis fled the scene following the shooting. He is a felon and prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.

Ellis has not yet been arrested. He’s described as a man with a heavy build. You can see a picture of him below.

Ellis was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and was armed with a handgun. He was driving a black, 4-door Chevy Impala with a sunroof and spoiler on the back.

The suspect in the armed robbery and shooting has neither been identified nor arrested.

You can see a picture of that suspect below as well.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the whereabouts of either man is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Photo of Derrick Ellis. Courtesy: Milwaukee Police Department