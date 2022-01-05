Olympic gold medalist Bonnie Blair’s daughter, Blair Cruikshank, will not be able to compete in the U.S. Speed Skating Olympic trials this week.

That’s because of a positive COVID-19 test.

“It’s kind of been a hard pill to swallow,” her mother Bonnie Blair-Cruikshank tells WTMJ. “This was kind of her Olympics. This is what she’s looked forward to since the last Olympic trials.”

The trials start this week at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee.

Very few people are allowed inside to watch because of the COVID outbreak.

