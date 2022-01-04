Wisconsin winters pose a challenge to everyone living in this great state. From the cold weather to the treacherous driving conditions. Oh but don’t worry, we all know how to drive in this, right?

Do we though? We’ve all seen it, especially in the beginning of the season- spin-outs, fishtails and spinning tires. Wisconsinites pride themselves in being able to drive in sloppy weather, but from what I see, anecdotally at least, that is NOT the case.

Well there’s a place you can actually put your winter driving to the test. It’s the Winter Driving School at Road America. I spoke to one of the driving instructors at Road America, John Ewert, to find out what he’s been seeing.

Interested in taking one of their courses? Check them out here. (https://www.roadamerica.com/winter-driving)

It comes down to staying in control, keep your speeds down on the worst of conditions, extend your braking distance and let’s give everyone a little break… at least until we get used to the conditions.