Now that we’ve clinched the division and best record in the conference… it’s onto the playoffs and hopefully, the BIG GAME!

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 02: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 to win the game at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 02: Quarterback Sean Mannion #14 of the Minnesota Vikings is sacked by outside linebacker Rashan Gary #52 of the Green Bay Packers during the 2nd quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 02: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers catches a pass as defensive back Kris Boyd #29 of the Minnesota Vikings defends during the 2nd quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 02: Outside linebacker Preston Smith #91 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after sacking quarterback Sean Mannion #14 of the Minnesota Vikings during the 2nd quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 02: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is congratulated by center Lucas Patrick #62 after a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 02: Quarterback Kellen Mond #11 of the Minnesota Vikings passes as outside linebacker Rashan Gary #52 of the Green Bay Packers applies pressure during the 4th quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 02: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a touchdown during the 3rd quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 02: Running back A.J. Dillon #28 of the Green Bay Packers is congratulated by center Lucas Patrick #62 after a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 02: Tight end Tyler Davis #84 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball after a catch as outside linebacker Blake Lynch #48 of the Minnesota Vikings defends during the 4th quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 02: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball after a catch as cornerback Tye Smith #5 of the Minnesota Vikings defends during the 4th quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 02: Running back Alexander Mattison #25 of the Minnesota Vikings is brought down by inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell #59 of the Green Bay Packers during the 4th quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 02: Wide receiver Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings walks off the field late in the 4th quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 02: Wide receiver K.J. Osborn #17 of the Minnesota Vikings makes a one-handed catch as cornerback Isaac Yiadom #24 of the Green Bay Packers defends during the 4th quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 02: The scoreboard displays a tribute to John Madden after his recent death prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)