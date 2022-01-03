GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 02: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a touchdown during the 3rd quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Now that we’ve clinched the division and best record in the conference… it’s onto the playoffs and hopefully, the BIG GAME!
For more than 90 years, WTMJ-AM has been "Wisconsin's Radio Station".
Follow Us
Home
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Shows
Podcasts
Features
Careers
Contests
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.