Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson reiterated public safety must be the city’s top priority, following the shooting death of a teenager who worked at a Burger King on the city’s northside.

“We’ve seen too many people injured (or killed) from gun violence, including a 16-year-old girl (Sunday night)” Johnson told WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi. “Those things are unacceptable.”

Neisha Harris Brazell was shot and killed by a robbery suspect at the Burger King near Capitol Drive and Fond du Lac Avenue, according to TMJ4 News.

In a statement, Johnson said the victim was a “hardworking teenager with a future bright and ahead of her.”

No one is in custody.