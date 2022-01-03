Feeling like it’s 2018 up in here on account of the Bucks losing to the Pistons 115-106 – the first time the Pistons have beaten the Bucks in the Mike Budenholzer era.

A tough game. The Pistons dominated in the second chance points department, Pistons forward Saddiq Bey hit eight threes as part of his 34 point effort. And the Bucks shot a dismal 24% from beyond the arch.

A tough shooting night and a borderline historic loss brings a lot of emotions out of Bucks fans. So what do we do with all the feels? We text through it! Plus, Justin breaks down the numbers that stand out the most in the loss, recap what the roster last looked like when the Pistons beat the Bucks, and so much more.

The only therapy that you need is Bucks Talk with Justin Garcia presented by Gruber Law Offices

Full show, commercial-free available right here:

The full segment of texting through it: