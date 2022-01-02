MILWAUKEE – Southeastern Wisconsin saw its first major snowstorm of the season on Saturday night.

Kenosha and Racine counties saw the most snow, according to the National Weather Service.

In Milwaukee, the Department of Public Works says a limited number of staff members were available to drive salt and plow trucks.

Staff is beginning to pre-salt today, a continuation of our city-wide salting on New Year’s Eve. All salt trucks will be staffed around-the-clock. If conditions warrant plowing & garbage packers are needed, COVID and staffing impacts will limit the amount of equipment available. https://t.co/1LYlw4hxTg — Milwaukee DPW (@milwaukeedpw) January 1, 2022

DPW also said that blowing and drifting snow was forcing many drivers to re-plow the same main roads before moving on to the side streets.

Continuous, blowing snow was a challenge not just in the city but all over it seems. We’ve had 100 Salt Trucks with mounted front plows clearing main routes. We plan to continue clearing mains today then address side streets. Drivers can assist by following proper parking rules. https://t.co/cs81lpASec — Milwaukee DPW (@milwaukeedpw) January 2, 2022

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller took these pictures as Wisconsinites dug themselves out early Sunday morning.

Photo courtesy: WTMJ’s Gene Mueller

Photo courtesy: WTMJ’s Gene Mueller

Photo courtesy: WTMJ’s Gene Mueller

Photo courtesy: WTMJ’s Gene Mueller

Photo courtesy: WTMJ’s Gene Mueller

Photo courtesy: WTMJ’s Gene Mueller

Photo courtesy: WTMJ’s Gene Mueller

Photo courtesy: WTMJ’s Gene Mueller

Photo courtesy: WTMJ’s Gene Mueller

And WTMJ’s Evan Witalison sent these images from Racine.

Photo courtesy: WTMJ’s Evan Witalison

Photo courtesy: WTMJ’s Evan Witalison

Photo courtesy: WTMJ’s Evan Witalison

After the snow stopped falling, the temperature dropped. Storm Team 4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn says wind chills will remain in the single digits all day on Sunday.