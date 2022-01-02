MILWAUKEE – Shots rang out along I-94 East on Sunday morning between the Zoo and Marquette interchanges.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the person who was shot at was not injured.

UPDATE: Eastbound I-94 at Hawley Road has reopened to traffic. The investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 2, 2022

All lanes of traffic were diverted off the interstate at Hawley Road. I-94 East remained closed for roughly one hour.

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller was near the back-up on I-94. He said it looked like officers were searching for something.

“I did see four deputies walking in those eastbound lanes, heading to the west, shoulder to shoulder,” Mueller said.

“Almost as if they were looking for something on the ground.”

The Milwaukee County Sherriff’s Office has not released any further information about the suspect or victim.