MILWAUKEE – Three people are in critical condition following a triple-shooting in Milwaukee.

It happened around 11:09 p.m. Saturday near N. 42nd Street and Capitol Drive.

The Milwaukee Police Department says a 26-year-old Illinois man, 25-year-old Milwaukee woman and 37-year-old Milwaukee man all sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Illinois man was listed in stable condition on Sunday afternoon, while the Milwaukee woman and man were both listed in critical condition.

The 37-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested, along with a fourth person – a 31-year-old woman from Illinois.

Charges against the man and woman are expected to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

The incident was one of eight shootings which were reported on New Year’s Day in Milwaukee.

One of those shootings, near N. 20th Street and W. Hadley Street, was deadly. A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a different shooting, a nine-year-old was shot around 12:10 a.m. near North Sherman Boulevard and West Florist Avenue.

Milwaukee’s acting mayor, Cavalier Johnson, released a statement on Sunday morning condemning the New Year’s Day violence.

“This ongoing turmoil must end. Milwaukee cannot sustain this continued level of violence,” Johnson wrote in a press release.

Johnson says he will be finalizing a violence reduction plan “in the near future.”

“There is no higher priority for my administration than reducing violence. We can – and we must – break this cycle and return peace to our neighborhoods that have endured this scourge.”