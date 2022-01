The Wisconsin DOT is reporting multiple incidents on 94 Southbound in Kenosha County. Specifically, at least 4 incidents have been reported between highway 50 and highway 165.

Another incident is closer to Pleasant Prairie, beyond highway 165, where 2 lanes are closed. Visibility is greatly reduced in the area. It’s best to stay away from the area at this time, such as getting off at highway 50 to highway 45, and working south.