It took only an hour and 15 minutes for Milwaukee to record their first homicide.

The Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on 1:15am on New Years Day. It happened on the 2800 block of N. 20th street, or near the corners of Green Bay Avenue and West Hadley Street, where a 40 year old man victim died at the scene.

The incident was preceded by an argument between the victim and suspect, but no suspects are in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.