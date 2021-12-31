MILWAUKEE – A winter storm is expected to dump nearly a half-foot of snow in some parts of southeastern Wisconsin this weekend.

The National Weather Service says the worst of the storm will stay south of Milwaukee, but other areas are still expected to see some measurable snowfall.

A multi-faceted winter storm is on tap for this weekend with a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha Counties. More details and graphics about this storm and the expected cold afterward can be found on our website at https://t.co/DOr9JP8sRx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/7pugoV51c3 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) December 30, 2021

Snow potential Sat/Sat Night: The bottom line is, there is still the potential for portions of central and southern Wisconsin to see accumulating snow. How much snow remains questionable. A winter storm watch remains in effect for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/GPCGo36D8h — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) December 31, 2021

A Snow Emergency has been issued for the city of Kenosha from 9:00 a.m. on Saturday (1/1/22) through 8:00 a.m. on Monday (1/3/22).

⚠️SNOW EMERGENCY ISSUED⚠️



The City of Kenosha, is issuing a Snow Emergency. Starting 9:00 AM, Saturday January 1st, until 8:00 AM, Monday January 3rd.



Parking is prohibited on all City streets, during the snow emergency. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) December 31, 2021

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Kristen Kirchhaine says a large area from Janesville to Mequon could see up to 3-6 inches of snow.

SATURDAY SNOW FORECAST –

Here’s an early look at the snow totals forecast for Saturday. Current thinking (as of Thurs evening) is lower amounts north, higher south.

**These numbers will be adjusted Friday, check back for an update! #wiwx pic.twitter.com/lZRaapdHQB — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) December 31, 2021

