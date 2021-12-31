MILWAUKEE – There will be a higher number of officers than usual looking for impaired drivers on Wisconsin’s roads tonight.

“Our main goal is to get impaired drivers off the roadway to prevent injuries, to prevent tragedy, to prevent death of other motoring public on the roadway,” Trooper Tigran Grigoryev of the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

In 2020, there were 582 fatal crashes in Wisconsin. Of those, 167 involved alcohol.

That’s nearly 30%.

Trooper Grigorryev says that number is unacceptable, especially given the number of alternatives available to driving drunk.

“The state of Wisconsin has a Drive Sober app to help estimate your blood alcohol level, but if you feel like you’re impaired, you most likely are impaired,” he said.

“Calling a friend, just designating a driver, using public transit, all of the ride share apps out there…”

The Milwaukee County Transit System will be offering free bus rides tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. as well.

Heading out on New Year's Eve to celebrate? Let @MillerLite Free Rides be your designated driver! Free rides on all MCTS bus routes starting at 8 p.m.



SHARE this post to help spread the word! More details here: https://t.co/jIWdvIn1hS pic.twitter.com/OuoBxcNvJp — RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) December 28, 2021

Trooper Grigoryev says you can do your part by driving sober, designating a driver or spending the night wherever you’ll be celebrating.

Another way you can help is by reporting impaired drivers to help get them off the road.

“Call the non-emergency number or call 9-1-1. Let law enforcement know. Hopefully we can stop that vehicle and just assess it from there,” he said.

“Hopefully we see a lot less impaired driving over the holidays.”