MILWAUKEE – Hayat Pharmacy has announced that starting Saturday, January 1, 2022, its COVID testing site at 807 W. Layton Avenue.

“We decided to extend our hours, and effective Saturday, we’re going to open in the morning and we’re going to continue to be open 24 hours until further notice. So, indefinitely,” Hayat Pharmacy CEO Dr. Hashim Zaibak told WTMJ.

He says the move is being made due to high demand at testing sites across Milwaukee as COVID cases surge.

“About a month ago, we were testing about 150 people per day,” Dr. Zaibak said.

“Now, we’re up to 1,500 tests per day and we’re expecting that number to increase.”

Dr. Zaibak says that he believes testing is a real hurdle for some people as lines stretch for miles at some COVID testing sites.

“We see some people who actually are in line and, because of the long wait, they make a u-turn and leave and that’s scaring us because some of these people can be actually COVID positive and they just decided not to test because of the inconvenience of waiting.”

With the high demand for testing and the surge in Covid-19 positive cases, we’re happy to announce that our testing center at 807 W Layton Ave. will be open 24 hours on January 1st and 2nd!

We look forward to continuing to push through this pandemic together for a safer community — Hayat Pharmacy (@HayatRx) December 30, 2021

The move comes as three sites operated by the city of Milwaukee will shut down for Saturday and Sunday, January 1st and 2nd.

All three sites will reopen on Monday, January 3rd, with normal hours of operation.

One of those sites, located at 2401 W. St. Paul Ave., will operate from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021.

The other two sites, located at 7630 W. Mill Road and 1639 S. 23rd Street, will be closed from Friday through Sunday.